Zimbabweans have the right to abstain from elections and the military must not harass people for failing to produce voter registration slips, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday.

This follows reports that soldiers, who have remained on the streets since last month's coup, have been harassing people demanding proof they have registered to vote in elections due next year.

In a statement, PDP said the military must stick to its responsibilities of protecting the country, its people, national security and territorial integrity and upholding the Constitution, adding that Zimbabweans were now living in fear of the soldiers who have been deployed into the streets.

"The exercise of political rights is voluntary; in fact, it is implicit in section 67(b) that Zimbabweans have the right to make political choices freely, these choices include the right to abstain from an election," the PDP said.

The party said the demand by soldiers for voter registration slips from citizens was a direct participation by the armed forces in partisan political activities and exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rhetoric about conducting free and fair elections in 2018.

It said Mnangagwa should have informed parliament of the reasons why the soldiers continued to be in the streets as dictated by the Constitution, adding the military was serving political party interests.

"If the President saw it fit to maintain the presence of the forces in the streets, he must have allowed parliamentary scrutiny of their deployment by informing the legislature, the PDP is suspicious of his failure to do so."

The opposition party said those who were deployed into the streets and those who purported to have been deployed were failing to abide by the law.

"When members of the defence forces act in the interest of political parties they cease to be in adherence with section 208 of the constitution," the party said.

The party said the military should go back to their barracks as a matter of urgency, noting that the absence of a complaints mechanism put the lives of Zimbabweans in danger.

Soldiers were reportedly harassing civilians in most urban centres demanding that they produce voter registration slips.

In Kwekwe, former legislator Settlement Chikwinya assisted some victims of the attacks by soldiers to report to 5 Brigade Headquarters where they managed to identify six soldiers who had been terrorizing residents in the town.