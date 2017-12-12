Angola: Cafunfo Hospital Benefits From Vehicles and Medicines

Cuango — Seventeen vehicles, including ambulances, transport for medicine and fumigation, were delivered Sunday by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, to the Cuango Municipality Administration, in the north-eastern Lunda Sul Province.

The donation that includes medicines and other sanitary goods to benefit the Municipal Hospital aims to combat malaria in this locality, which is now being considered endemic.

The delegation of the minister was made up of officials from various ministerial departments, among scientists, researchers and medical specialists.