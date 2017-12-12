12 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Will Continuing Crises of 2017 Persist?

As with 2016, this year has been marked by multiple crises, stretching over the political, economic and wider social spheres. In response to the continued political instability, soaring debt and running down of the Finance Ministry, rating agencies have confirmed or further downgraded the country. South Africa now seeming unlikely to rise out of junk status for the foreseeable future. One of the reasons for the crises is that wrongdoers seldom bear consequences for what they do, whether politically as in the case of President Jacob Zuma, particularly, or in the extensive diversion of state resources that has been uncovered through the #Guptaleaks and various official investigations. The way out of the current problems will not be speedy but needs a broad democratic involvement of citizens, in order to address the multiple questions that bear directly on their well being. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

Although the year has not yet ended we can say it has been marked by a series of crises. What is troubling is that there is no sense that these will be resolved in the near future. There is also a sense that every revelation of wrongdoing that contribute to these crises, is...

