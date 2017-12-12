12 December 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Mao, 11 Others Arrested Over Age Limit Protest March

Photo: The Observer
A Makerere University student and anti-age limit protester was manhandled by plain-clothes security officers at Parliament today.
By Urn

Democratic Party president general, Norbert Mao and eleven other party members have been arrested as they attempted to march to parliament today.

Police intercepted Mao and his group at Cairo bank along Kampala road this afternoon, a few meters from the DP headquarter offices at City House. The group was marching to Parliament to protest against the proposed scrapping of the presidential age limit.

Others arrested are Ronald Muyini Ssebana, Dr Mayambala Kiwanuka, Robert Mukooza, David Musiiri, Jamie Isiko, Musa Ntege, Richard Nvanungi, Alex Ochaki, Edwardo Kahiigi, Caleb Tumuharwe and Bashir Bisaso.

Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP), has confirmed the arrest.

"We are recording statements from the arrested suspects as we continue with investigations," Owoyesigire told URN.

The 12 are being held on tentative charges of holding an unlawful procession. Detectives handling the case have already contacted the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) with intent of arraigning the suspects in Buganda Road Magistrate's court.

This morning, Mao launched the 'Red ribbon week' intended to mobilise the public against the proceedings in parliament intended to scrap article 102(b), which caps the president's age at between 35 and 75 years.

It was highly anticipated that the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee chaired by the West Budama South MP, Jacob Oboth-Oboth will table its report on the contentious Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017 today.

