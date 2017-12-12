South Africa: The Power of the ANC's Provinces Could Lead to the Party's Demise

analysis

One of the key factors playing out in the selection of the ANC's new national leadership is the role of the ANC provincial structures, various of which are being presented as kingmakers. The ANC's provinces wield greater relative power within the party than the country's Constitution gives provincial governments within the three sphere system of government. Combining this with the high delegate representation from rural provinces at the ANC's national conference means that the so-called "premier league" wields exaggerated influence.

During constitutional negotiations in the early 1990's the ruling National Party sought to establish a federal system of government. It was clear that, with democratic elections, the National Party would not retain power at the centre so, to the extent that they wished to weaken central power, distributing it across provinces made sense. The hope was that they could build alliances in opposition to the African National Congress with the leadership of the largely rural, black homeland governments, who had some vested interests in the status quo. The Inkatha led government of KwaZulu-Natal was the most significant of these formations. Jacob Zuma played a key role in defusing Inkatha antagonism towards the ANC, and eventually winning the support of many...