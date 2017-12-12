South Africa: Corporate Corruption Is Not Like Government Corruption

analysis

Whenever a private sector financial scandal breaks, the guardians of left-wing ideology cry out: "See? It's not just the government!" But they compare apples and oranges, and in the process give cover to those who steal the public's money for their own private gain.

"Save us from corporate greed," blares the Mail & Guardian headline, placed on a dramatic black background. "Corruption is not the sole preserve of the Guptas - or government. MultiChoice and Steinhoff prove that South Africans are left poorer when big businesses deceive in pursuit of profit."

Over on social media, Dali Mpofu, the national chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters, echoed the sentiment: "Corporate corruption of Naspers, Steinhoff, etc is far WORSE than govt corruption. We can vote out a corrupt govt but Capitalism=Corruption! (sic)"

A few short lines make powerful political slogans, but they hide a slew of misdirections and misconceptions. From the outset, I should say that I do not mean to defend, in any way, the actions of Steinhoff or MultiChoice. I hold no brief for them.

That said, let's start from the bottom, with the claim that capitalism equals corruption. This is a patently untrue generalisation. Capitalism abhors corruption and deals...