South Africa: Robbery Case Withdrawn Against Underworld Figure Modack

Charges of business robbery and assault, relating to a debt collection incident which played out in Worcester last month, have been withdrawn against controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Modack and about 12 others appeared in the Worcester Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Modack arrived with bodyguards, one who was carrying what appeared to be an AK47.

News24 understands the complainant in the case decided not to pursue the matter.

On Tuesday, Modack's legal representative Bruce Hendricks confirmed all charges were withdrawn in the matter.

Modack and the 12 others were arrested in Worcester on November 28.

Sources with close knowledge of what happened had told News24 that a group of men had been in Worcester to collect a debt of between R20m and R30m from a businessman in the area.

A fight had then apparently broken out.

At the time Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property were being investigated.

"According to information, 13 suspects went to a business and robbed the complainant of his cellphone and [an] undisclosed amount of money," she had said.

Rwexana said they had also damaged the complainant's car.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late last year when a new grouping of men, headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings.

Source: News24