South Africa: Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan Addresses a Women's Seminar in Grabouw, 13 Dec

press release

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Ms Fatima Chohan will address a women's seminar in Grabouw tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December 2017.

The event is a Home Affairs outreach programme and is an extension of the 16 Days of Activism programme. About 200 invited guests from towns, farms and social movements will gather for the day at the Houwhoek Hotel. The participants will be drawn from the youth, women's, religious, educational and other sectors.

The seminar will spotlight issues of abuse and healing, unpack women's rights and start mapping out visions and missions. It will take the form of facilitated dialogues, brainstorming and formulating solutions.

Ms Chohan will hand out smart ID cards to several members of the community during the day. Local Home Affairs officials facilitated their applications in recent weeks. She will focus her address on matters pertaining to citizenship and human rights, specifically women's rights.

The Deputy Minister has many outreach programmes annually, engaging with various sectors in the country on issues of citizenship and human rights.

The seminar is not open to the media, but we can arrange for interviews with the Deputy Minister and/or some participants and facilitators any time between 1pm and 3pm. Telephonic interviews are also possible. There are many fascinating human-interest stories that can be recorded and shared.

Issued by: Department of Home Affairs