South Africa: Online Help for Matrics to Get Into Varsity

The Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) online application service for matriculants, who struggled to secure a place at the educational institution of their choice, will open from 5 January - 28 February 2018.

CACH services are particularly useful for applicants who applied for admission to a university or college in time, but have not been offered a place or their programme of choice.

It can also be useful for prospective students who achieved better than expected results, and now wish to access a different course or university or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college.

Students who missed the application window period for one reason or the other can also use CACH services.

CACH was established in 2013 in response to the large number of applicants seeking entry to the Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector in January, when most universities have closed their application process.

It is provided by the Department of Higher Education and Training as a service that is free to both applicants and institutions.

Now in its fifth year, CACH has attracted 18 329 applicants.

A survey taken on 10 087 applicants in March 2016 revealed that 33% (3 328) of students had found a place in PSET or employment since contacting CACH. A survey taken of 11 770 applicants in March 2017 revealed that 37.3% (4 390) of students had found a place in PSET, or employment since contacting CACH.

This reflects an increase of 1 062 learners finding a place in the PSET sector. The increase is an indication of the positive impact of CACH.

Registration can be done on CACH's website: http://cach.dhet.gov.za. Alternatively, prospective students can call the toll-free call centre number on 0860 35 66 35 from 8am to 8pm.

CACH is also contactable via standard SMS (name and ID) to 49200 or by email: CACH@dhet.gov.za.

Central Application Service

Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has recently approved a policy for the establishment of a Central Application Service (CAS) for PSET.

The policy is an initial step in the legislative process to establish a one-stop online application system for students to access multiple institutions without the need to queue at those institutions.

CAS is aimed at streamlining and simplifying the application and admissions process. The new system will allow applicants to use the system for a range of tasks such as investigating opportunities, preparing, submitting and changing applications, and considering and accepting offers.

The CAS system will prepare application cycles, capture off-line applications, check and submit applications, communicate with applicants, resolve queries and refer rejected applicants to other opportunities.

PSET institutions will prepare programme data, receive applications, select and make offers, and register and admit students.

The main users of the system will be all entering undergraduates, who can apply for academic programmes, as specified by individual institutions.

It is envisaged that the CAS will become fully operational in 2024 for 2025 applications.