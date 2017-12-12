The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and National Codes Committee of Liberia has launched food safety inspection exercise.

Speaking Monday during the launching ceremony, NPHIL Director General Tolbert G. Nyenswah said the inspection exercise will cover all food centers in Monrovia and its environs.

He said the categories of food centers to be inspected include restaurants, hotels, cook shops, bakeries, tea shops, street food vendors, canteens, mobile food vending machines, meat shops, among others.

Mr. Nyenswah said the purpose for the inspection exercise is to prevent food borne illness including cholera, diarrhea and typhoid.

He said his institution wants to ensure food centers are in compliance with the public health law of Liberia.

NPHIL boss said the inspection will provide useful data on current sanitation and hygiene practices, as well as health and safety issues within food establishments in Montserrado County, adding "environmental health inspection is required to ascertain how food service operators are fulfilling their responsibility to prevent food borne illnesses.

Mr. Nyenswah warned that any food center that will be found in violation of the public health law will be shut down and penalized.

He admonished the inspectors to discharge their duty without any fear or favor, and warned against taking bribes to compromise the intent of the exercise.

The inspection exercise is expected to run from December 11-31, 2017.