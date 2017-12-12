Gambia: Ecosystem Based Adaptation Project Gets Over $20m

More than 20 million US dollars have been transferred by Green Climate Fund (GCF), to the UN Environment in The Gambian Ecosystem Based Adaptation project, The Point has been informed.

The minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Lamin Dibba has described as "historic" the signing ceremony of the first disbursement of funds from a $21M project on climate change. The large -scale Ecosystem-Based Adaptation to Climate Change projects is the first to be funded by the newly created Green Climate Fund (GCF), by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr. Dibba signed the funds disbursement at the Conference of Parties (COP23) held in the city of Bonn, Germany from the 6th to 17th November, 2017. The project which is to be implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), seeks to restore and build the Gambia's natural resource base, which will in turn transform the agricultural landscapes and degraded ecosystems of the country, he said.

Our reporter in Bonn said the event availed the Environment and Climate Change minister the rare opportunity to share "The Gambia's story in the struggle to build climate change resilience. The funds will also boost the morale of the Gambia delegation, most of whom are Climate Change activists, she said.

Mr. Dibba noted that the majority of the country's rural population depend on agriculture and that the ecosystem has been seriously degraded due to over-exploitation and forest fires. This, he said, made the project quite timely and relevant to the Gambia's Sustainable Development Goals.

He expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to GCF and UNEP for their collaboration and support, and assured them that his ministry will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the project is successfully implemented.

Since his arrival at the conference, Mr. Dibba had been busy participating in numerous side events where he played leading roles, such as making explicit The Gambia's drive and position on Climate Change adaptation.

Mr. Dibba also addressed the plenary session of the Conference where he articulated the country's stance and highlighted key diplomatic concerns as regards climate change.

By Fatou Jeng, A second year student, School of Journalism and Digital Media, University of The Gambia