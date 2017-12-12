The National Security adviser at the Office of the President has disclosed that The Gambia is in the process of rebuilding and strengthening national political and security structures.

To this end, he noted that experience from any stage of the process is highly appreciated.

Momodou Badjie was speaking on Monday at the opening of a two-day forum on National Infrastructure for Peace, designed for ECOWAS member states at a hotel in Kololi.

"As you know, national legal and policy framework can be challenged by a number of unforeseen challenges. There could be conflict and there could be disaster. And there could be a strange political development that such national framework may struggle to contain".

He made it clear that the development of national infrastructure for peace requires a careful and elaborate process, further describing the forum as a laudable initiative and something that fits within the pending national security sector reform programme.

"For that we count it as an opportunity to learn from other countries represented, who have either advanced in developing their peace building processes or struggling to do same".

He continued: "I know that there are participants from very critical and government ministries and departments in The Gambia, who have joined other representatives from the sub-region".

The Gambia, he added, remains grateful to the organisers for their consideration to stage the meeting especially at this stage of the country's reconstruction process.

The National Security adviser equally salutes the delegation from Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) for their foresight.