Sierra Leone: Deputy ACC Chief Says Corruption Harms Poor Section of Society

Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has observed that corruption harms poor section in society who struggle to have access to basic services like water and health services.

Shollay Davies was last Thursday speaking at the Catco International Hotel in Freetown during a national women's conference on corruption to mark this year's International Anti-Corruption Day.

December 9 each year is observed as United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, with the aim to raise public awareness of corruption and what people can do to fight it.

In his statement, Mr. Davies called for transparent processes to be implemented at all levels in order to ensure that women and men fight effectively against corruption, adding that institutions as well as the private sector need to step up their effort to create structures to help fight graft in the country.

He opined that women are less corrupt but stressed that they could be beneficiaries of the proceeds of corrupt activities, adding that women need to join the fight against graft.

"Women are less prone to corruption and they can be strong advocates for a transparent and justice society," he said and added that the conference was to provide space for women to discuss and hang heads on issues of corruption in the country.

Mr. Davies noted that if women stood against corrupt practices in the country, the chain of corruption could be broken, and urged against the notion that "corruption is not our business."

President of Women's Forum, Maude Peacock welcomed the initiative of the country's anti-graft agency to bring onboard women in the fight against corruption, which continues to destroy the development of the country, she said.

Ms. Peacock stated that women often times engage in corrupt practices that they are not even aware of.

"Corruption is a disease the world over. It will not lead to development in any country. Ending this menace in our country should not be a one-off show but collective efforts," she said.

On behalf of the 50/50 Group, Emmanuel Jah, said the continuation of corruption was as a result of the under-representation of women at all levels.

He pledged the group's resolve to stand tall in the fight against corruption despite the challenges and called on women to be involved in the fight and speak against the ills of corruption.

The keynote address was delivered by the Head of Peace and Conflict Studies Department at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, Madam Memunatu Pratt, who commended the ACC for hosting the conference.