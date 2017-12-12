Sierra Leone: Late President Momoh's Son Remanded for Murder

Son of late President Joseph Saidu Momoh, John Momoh, and six other accused persons Abdul Momoh, Albert Momoh, Daniel Sellu, Alfred James Mohamed Fernando Kanu, Christopher Sellu and Alfred Sullay Momoh - have been sent to the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road for alleged murder.

All accused persons were before Magistrate Albert Moody of the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No.1 for the offences of conspiracy to murder, murder contrary to the Offences against a Person's Act 861 and robbery with aggravation contrary to the Larceny Act of 1916.

Police alleged that all accused persons on 12th February, 2017 at No.12 Hill Cot Road in Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to murder and rob one Zaioux Sesay.

Wife of the deceased, Kama Sesay, identified all but three accused persons, adding that she knew five of them for about 15 years.

The widow explained that she watched as her husband (Zaioux Sesay) was being robbed and murdered by a gunman and his accomplices.

"We were together at home on the night of 12 February, 2017. We were woken up between 12 midnight and 1 a.m. by the cry of dogs. My husband went outside to see what was going on. Minutes passed before I heard his footstep towards the bathroom. After a while, I heard him shout. I got up and moved towards the door, and saw two men of average height carrying him," she narrated.

According to her, the alleged attackers had masks on their faces, while one of them was carrying a gun, adding that the deceased told them to leave him alone and asked for what they wanted.

"The gunman scolded him while the other pushed him. I rushed to the room window to open it but there was someone there so I reversed and fell down. Moving back towards the door, I saw the gunman pointing the gun at my husband's face. He shot him on his head. Blood started oozing out. I shouted and he shot towards my direction. I fell down. I later got up and rushed towards my husband. Then the gunman had run out," she explained.

Mrs. Sesay told the court that when she went out to call for help, she saw the gunman and accomplices moving toward the next compound.

The matter is prosecuted by State Counsel-A.J.M. Bockerie, while the second accused person was represented by Lawyer H.I. Ahmed.