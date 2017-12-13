Photo: Denford Magora

The reddish-coloured diamonds of Marange in Zimbabwe (file photo).

THE $15 billion from Marange diamond revenue that was reported missing is in the hands of some crooks in government, a Catholic Bishop said Tuesday.

Speaking during a National People's Convention Budget Review meeting in Harare, Reverend Father Edward Ndete said the budget statement by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa should have addressed the issue of the missing $15 billion and proffered ways of recovering the loot.

In February last year, at an occasion to mark his 92nd birthday, former President Robert Mugabe revealed that $15 billion worth of revenue generated from the sale of diamonds from Marange had gone missing.

Since then, the whereabouts of the money has been a mystery, with the opposition calling on the government to investigate and get to the bottom of the matter.

But the catholic bishop insisted Tuesday that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew where the money was and was harbouring some of the criminals linked to the disappearance of the money.

"The government is full of crooks and I say it openly because I want the issue to be addressed and I am saying the truth.

"Can we believe that those no longer in government are responsible for the missing $15 billion? There are some who are still in government who own the whole of Victoria Falls," he said, in apparent reference to Obert Mpofu, who was appointed Home Affairs minister in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's new cabinet.

Mpofu was the Minister of Mines and Mining Development during the time the $15 billion allegedly went missing.

Father Ndete said Chinamasa had skirted the issue of the indigenisation law, saying there were a number of issues that needed to be addressed.

"So we are unhappy because what they did with the indigenisation law was only to consolidate the power of the rich and not giving the power to the generality of the people," he said.