13 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Judgment Day for DA's State Capture Order Application Against Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cia Pak/UN Photo
President Jacob Zuma (file photo)

Judgment is expected in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday on the DA's application for an order that President Jacob Zuma adhere to the Public Protector's "State of Capture" remedial actions, establish a commission of inquiry and allow the Chief Justice to appoint a judge for the inquiry.

Judgment was reserved in September, where Zuma's lawyer Advocate Ishmael Semenya, SC, said the crux of his client's argument against implementing the remedial action of the report was that it would be unconstitutional to do so.

He argued that the Public Protector "does not enjoy the power under the Constitution of telling Zuma to establish an inquiry and that the Chief Justice will appoint the judge".

"That's why the president has consistently and persistently said the remedial action is unconstitutional and will not implement it but take it on review," Semenya said.

The DA also sought a declaratory order that Zuma's conduct in delaying the establishment of the commission is unconstitutional.

In her State of Capture report, former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that Zuma establish a commission of inquiry and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng choose a judge to preside over it.

Madonsela made the recommendation in her report on investigations into whether Zuma's friends, the controversial Gupta family, had undue influence on the executive.

Source: News24

South Africa

Leaked Draft Emergency Document Allows for Internet Blackout

Proposed draft regulations for a state of emergency would give the president the right to appoint a "control officer",… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.