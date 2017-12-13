Mauritius: Mr Yandraduth Googoolye Appointed Governor of Bank of Mauritius

press release

The President of the Republic, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has, in accordance with section 13 of the Bank of Mauritius Act 2004, and acting on the recommendation of the Acting Prime Minister, appointed Mr Yandraduth Googoolye as Governor of the Bank of Mauritius for a period of three years as from 15 January 2018. However, Mr Googoolye will assume duty on 13 December 2017 as Governor-designate for handing over purposes.

Furthermore, in accordance with section 14 of the Bank of Mauritius Act 2004, the President of the Republic has, on the recommendation of the Acting Prime Minister, appointed Dr Renganaden Padayachy as First Deputy Governor for a period of three years as from 15 January 2018. Dr Padayachy will, however, assume duty on 13 December 2017 as First Deputy Governor-designate.

Mr Mahendra Vikramdass Punchoo has been re-appointed as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mauritius for a period of three years as from 15 January 2018.