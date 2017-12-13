Nigeria: APDA Condemns 'Open Bazaar' At PDP Convention

Abuja — The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has condemned what it called 'open bazaar' that characterised the recent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, describing it as unfortunate.

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary, APDA, Tosin Adeyanju, said the party watched with total dismay the process leading to the final selection not election of candidates at the just concluded convention.

Adeyaju said it was very shameful that the election turned into coronation of "Unity List" nominees.

The national publicity secretary said by this action, the PDP has been reduced to the interest of selected few.

The statement reads in part: "We are therefore calling on all men and women of conscience that feel betrayed by the outcome of what transpired to come and join forces with APDA to rescue our country.

"Our special appeal goes to South West leaders and our Northern brothers that feel disappointed but believe in the ideology of APDA to join and align with us without delay."