Nigeria: Court Grants Senator Misau Bail On Self-Recognizance

Abuja — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday said it may revisit the case files of 20 former state governors it indicted for corruption in 2008.

The acting chairman of the commission, Hon Abdullahi Bako, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, saying that the case files were dropped due to some legal and financial impediments.

Hon Bako further noted that, "The cases came up when the governors were still in office, and the law provides for the setting up of an independent council to investigate them.

"Unfortunately, at that time, the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) which was to appoint the council had no money to pay for such gigantic operation or assignment.

"That was why nothing was done about it. But the files may be revisited now that they have left office, especially those with prima facie cases against them."

LEADERSHIP checks indicate that the commission in 2008 announced the setting up of a committee to investigate several petitions of alleged corrupt acts against the governors.

At the conclusion of the investigation, 20 of the former governors, whose identities were not disclosed by the commission, were allegedly found to have violated the ICPC Act.

The acting chairman also hinted that the commission was awaiting the directive of the federal government on what to do with assets recovered from looters.

He said, "We are not auctioning the assets. There is a body set up by the government to audit recovered assets all over the country and abroad."