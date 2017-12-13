Port Harcourt — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal office, yesterday, disclosed that it has recovered over N2 billion stolen funds within 2017 in Rivers State.

The Zonal Head, Port Harcourt office, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt during a Walk against Corruption in commemoration of the United Nation's Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking to traders and motorists at Mile 1 market, Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state, Salihu, enjoined members of the public to support the anti-corruption drive.

He passed vote of confidence on Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against corruption, adding that huge amount of stolen cash had been recovered in the fight.

Salihu said: "We have achieved tremendous result this year in our activities. We have recovered a lot of houses as proceed of crime. Some of the houses we have obtained court orders for interim forfeiture and before the end of this year, we will get final forfeiture.

"We have within this year alone recovered N1.9 billion and this is not through Whistle blower policy but case to case. We recovered N450 million for the Federal Government in the Central Bank of Nigerian, CBN, deposited in Port Harcourt.

"If we put all together including individual recoveries, it is over N2 billion. It is not something to be happy about or to celebrate as it calls for worries and concerns. We have secured over 30 convictions even at the national and we not resting on our achievements."