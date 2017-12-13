Tanzania: Campaigners March Peacefully in Dar for Universal Health Coverage

Campaigners for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) yesterday camped at Mwananyamala Regional Hospital in Dar es Salaam as they raised voices high for people who fail to access healthcare services due to financial constraints.

Later during the day, campaigns went out of the hospital as Kinondoni District residents and some health activists carried out peaceful demonstrations with across the streets as sign of solidarity for the UHC movement and encouraging people to join health insurance schemes.

Led by Mr Geofrey Philemon, the Executive Director of People's Health Movement (PHM), the demonstrations were inspired by the theme: Health for all now, which was part of the global campaign to mark Universal Health Coverage Day.

"We are demonstrating to show and remind the public, governments and stakeholders that everyone must get healthcare regardless of who they are, where they live, or how much money they have," said Mr Philemon as he sang, reiterating a slogan, with emphasis, "Health: a right for All."

In his message to the Konondoni residents, the District Commissioner, Mr Ally Salum Hapi said that it was time used every available opportunity to join health insurance schemes to avoid paying high costs at health facilities.

"We are seeing a lot of cases of who end up crying for help in order to raise money for their sick relatives and friends. The best way to get out of this challenge is to join health insurance. How to achieve this? See the experts for advice," he said.

The Universal Health Coverage Day, marked December 12 every year, is a time when health advocates around the globe join forces to demand action and results in healthcare access in every country.

This year, among the hundreds of partner-led activities that marked the UHC Day around the world, there was a historic UHC Forum in Tokyo from 12, ending on Friday December 15 to galvanize collective action toward health for all.

The forum is hosted by the Government of Japan, World Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, UHC2030 and The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).