Nigeria: Buhari Can Stop Recurrent Fuel Crisis - Anenih

Abuja — Former Chairman, Board of Trustees of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, said yesterday that President Muhammadu Bubari has the capacity to put an end to the recurrent fuel crisis in the country, which always rears its head during Christmas period and other major festivities.

Anenih said in a statement yesterday in Abuja: "Reports have indicated that there are vehicles queuing at fuel stations across the country for premium motor spirit (petrol), due to scarcity of the product.

"In the recent past months, fuel had been readily available at filling stations nationwide and we thought the advent of fuel scarcity at Christmas had gone for good."

"Whatever is the problem, I call on the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address it in the interest of the masses of the country, who already have enough challenges to contend with.

"I have no doubt that President Buhari, as former Federal Commissioner of Petroleum and current Minister of Petroleum, has the capacity to stop the recurrent fuel crisis."

"Therefore, whatever needs to be done to restore product supply should be done as quickly as possible and appropriate measures put in place to forestall future recurrence.

"This is the expectation of all well-meaning Nigerians and, in my view, it is not too much to ask from our dear President, who has demonstrated over and again that his word is his bond."