Kenya: Fallout Among Al-Shabaab Chiefs Bad for Kenya Security

It is important to take note of some developments within Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based terrorist group, as they can affect the security situation in Kenya.

The local and international media have reported that a Kenyan, Ahmed Iman alias Kimanthi, who rose through the Al-Shabaab ranks to become one of its commanders, in charge of foreign fighters, was on the run after falling out with his colleagues.

The reports said Iman was not happy with the killing of Muslims in northeastern Kenya by Al-Shabaab and the execution of Kenyan members of the group for allegedly spying for the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

Although the new twist is a welcome opportunity for countering the terrorist group's ideological narratives, it poses additional security challenges for Kenyans and the government in particular.

FEARS

First, there are legitimate fears that the fallout and fleeing of Iman to Kenya, especially Lamu, where he once led the local Al-Shabaab franchise Jayesh Ayman, could worsen the already fragile security situation in the coastal county.

The commander is likely to flee with fellow Kenyan members of Al-Shabaab, thus boosting Jayesh Ayman's numbers.

Jayesh Ayman's knowledge of Boni Forest, the Kenyan coast and the entire country in general cannot be underestimated. This will, definitely, pose a challenge to the Kenyan security agencies in tackling Jayesh Ayman.

Notable is the fact that the ongoing security operation in Boni has been tested to the limit by the few extremist fighters, estimated by residents to be between 60 and 100, camped in the dense forest.

SECURITY

Nearly every week, a settlement, security outpost or public transport bus is attacked in Lamu.

For instance, gunmen attacked police officers escorting a convoy from Lamu to Mombasa on November 28. It is reported that the attack was carried out by about 50 terrorists in combat gear and flying flags associated with Al-Shabaab.

It is also feared that the swelling Jayesh Ayman's ranks, courtesy of the fallout within Al-Shabaab in Somalia, may enable it to get direct funding from Al-Qaeda.

Just like Iman, Al-Qaeda has been on record as castigating the Islamic State for the indiscriminate killing of Muslims in the Middle East and North Africa.

This will definitely resonate with the aspirations of Jayesh Ayman, whose leader, as widely reported, has been angered by the indiscriminate killing of Kenyan Muslims by Al-Shabaab.

SOMALIA

There are also rumours that the United States plans to send more ground troops to Somalia in a bid to finally defeat Al-Shabaab. If this is true, it will prompt many more Al-Shabaab fighters to flee into Kenya with Boni being their default destination.

This will compound the problem of violent extremism in Lamu and other places on the border with Somalia.

Kenyans are staring at a problem of domestic terrorism -- a much worse form of terrorism as the terrorist is a local, speaks local dialects and understands the terrain and the grievances that can be used to whip up people's emotions.

The government must forge good relations with Muslims, particularly the disillusioned youth, to contain this emerging security threat.

DOMINIC PKALYA, Nairobi.