Uganda: Doctors Threaten to Go On Strike Again Within 7 Days

Doctors have threatened to go on strike again in less than seven days, just weeks after calling off their previous strike.

The doctors went on strike on November 6 - demanding for higher pay and better working conditions - paralysing health services allover the country. They called off the strike about two weeks after government made some "minimum irreducible demands".

But now Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Ekwaro Obuku has warned government that, failure to fulfill some of the demands cabinet committed itself on, will trigger off another industrial action on December 16 till March 26, 2018.

According to Dr Obuku, failure to provide Shs 41 billion supplementary budget for medical supplies and failure to pay all senior health officers (SHO) and developing an SHO policy within 30 days will trigger off the industrial action in less than a week's time.

The doctors are also demanding for the Health Monitoring Unit (HMU), that, they accuse of harassing medical officers to be investigated and shut down.

They also demand for the reinstatement of all internal doctors pay from the current Shs 750,000 to Shs 950,000. The doctors are also demanding to have a complete Interns Policy within 30 days. We could not get a comment from ministry of health officials.