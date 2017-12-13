12 December 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Doctors Threaten to Go On Strike Again Within 7 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Our Reporter

Doctors have threatened to go on strike again in less than seven days, just weeks after calling off their previous strike.

The doctors went on strike on November 6 - demanding for higher pay and better working conditions - paralysing health services allover the country. They called off the strike about two weeks after government made some "minimum irreducible demands".

But now Uganda Medical Association (UMA) president, Dr Ekwaro Obuku has warned government that, failure to fulfill some of the demands cabinet committed itself on, will trigger off another industrial action on December 16 till March 26, 2018.

According to Dr Obuku, failure to provide Shs 41 billion supplementary budget for medical supplies and failure to pay all senior health officers (SHO) and developing an SHO policy within 30 days will trigger off the industrial action in less than a week's time.

The doctors are also demanding for the Health Monitoring Unit (HMU), that, they accuse of harassing medical officers to be investigated and shut down.

They also demand for the reinstatement of all internal doctors pay from the current Shs 750,000 to Shs 950,000. The doctors are also demanding to have a complete Interns Policy within 30 days. We could not get a comment from ministry of health officials.

Uganda

Land Probe Runs Into Anti-Asian Feelings

Walking along the streets of Mbale town in eastern Ugandan, you will notice the large number of Asians living in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.