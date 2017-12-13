12 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nock Seek Changes in Nike Kitting for Australia Games

By Elias Makori

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has moved to curb theft of championship kit by asking their sportswear sponsors Nike to produce different sets of uniforms for players and officials.

This, they argue, will help prevent the theft of athletes' kit by unscrupulous officials.

Nock President Paul Tergat is currently at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, to follow up on the production and assignment of Team Kenya training and competition kit for next April's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Speaking from Gold Coast, the head of Kenya's delegation to the April 4-15 games, Barnabas Korir, assured that each Kenyan sportsman and woman will get a full allocation of kit unlike the case at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro where a large consignment was missing.

"I want to make it clear that I will be in charge of all kitting to make sure that every federation and athlete get what is rightfully theirs," Korir said.

Korir added that the Kenyan team will move into the games village in Gold Coast at least 10 days ahead of the competition to acclimatise and train adequately before the games begin on April 4. "We see no need for a separate pre-games camp as the games village opens on March 25 which is enough time for the team to check in and prepare," said Korir, who is accompanied in Australia by Nock treasurer Anthony Kariuki.

Kariuki is handling Team Kenya's accreditation for the games. They were joined on Tuesday in their meetings with the local organising committee by Kenya's High Commissioner to Australia Isaiah Kabira who Korir singled out for praise for his "hands-on support" for Kenya's preparations. Korir noted that yellow fever certificates will be required for athletes, media and officials travelling to Gold Coast.

"The Australian authorities are very strict on items that get into their country and they will also not allow food or any edibles to get in, while all equipment will be thoroughly inspected," he said.

After visiting the rugby stadium on Monday, the Kenyan delegation on Tuesday visited boxing and swimming venues which they described as impressive.

"The laying of the Mondo running track at the main athletics stadium will be start in the next two weeks," Korir added.

