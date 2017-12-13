Rwanda: Police, Rayon to Clash On Thursday

The AZAM Rwanda Premier League match between Police and Rayon Sports will be played on December 17 at Kicukiro Stadium.

Initially, the game was supposed to be played on November 15, but was called off after the death of Rayon Sports assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana.

Another game between SC Kiyovu and Marines which was also cancelled due to heavy rain at Mumena Stadium will be played on December16.

On December 17, Amagaju will host Rayon Sports at Nyagisenyi turf before travelling to Rubavu to play against Etincelles on December 20. On December, 23 Amagaju will visit Miroplast.

Meanwhile the clash between APR and Rayon Sports has been postponed to next year.

Rayon Sports have been out of action for several weeks now having requested for postponement of a couple of fixtures in the wake of Olivier Karekezi's arrest over alleged cybercrime and Hamad Katauti Ndikumana's sudden death.

The team is in 11th position on the league table with 8 points.

Eric Nshimiyimana's team AS Kigali are leading the table with 16 points one ahead of third placed APR with 15 points same as second placed SC Kiyovu. Police are in third place with 12 points while Mukura complete top five with 11 points.

Amagaju are in 14th place with 7 points same as Miroplast and Espoir who are 15th and 16th respectively.

The league had taken a two-week break to enable the national team take part in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Rwanda was eliminated from the group stage of the competition after losing two games against Kenya (2-0) and Zanzibar (3-1) before drawing goalless against Libya and eventually winning against Tanzania 2-1.

Thursday

Police Vs Rayon Sports (Kicukiro Stadium)

December, 16

SC Kiyovu Vs Marines (Mumana Stadium)