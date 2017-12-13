12 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 7 Make Schools' List for 2017 Soya Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Eleven school boys and girls have been nominated for the "Most Outstanding Player of the Year" award ahead of the 2017 edition of the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Award (Soya) Gala to be held on January 17.

The six boys and five girls battling for the top honours shone in the 2017 season of School games.

In the boys section, Albert Njogu, Petty Andanda (both lawn tennis) will battle it out with Clinton Kioko (15s rugby), Zablon Ekisa (table tennis), Harmony Wamalwa (sevens rugby) and Emmanuel Ndonga (swimming).

GIRLS' NOMINEES

Alice Owiti (hockey) headlines the girls' nominees alongside Faith Nyabera (lawn tennis), Hadassah Gichovi (swimming), Sharon Jepchumba (volleyball) and Gloria Mulei (triple jump).

Njogu of Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School won the national lawn tennis title and teamed up with Petty Andanda to win a maiden doubles title for Kenya at the East Africa Games in Gulu, Uganda. He has represented Kenya at the ITF and CAT events, and won the 2016 Eastern Africa Junior Circuit boys' under-16 title.

Laiser Hill 15s rugby player Kioko was influential in his team's campaign both at the national and East Africa games. He was voted the Most Valuable Player in Uganda leading his side to their second regional crown and his prowess in the sport also earned him a place in the national Under-19 team.

Ekisa is also in the mix having won the national boys' table tennis title.

He also brought home bronze from the East Africa Games to add to his MVP award at the nationals.

Swimmer Emmanuel Ndonga led Nairobi region to win the overall title with 60 points. He set a new boys' 200 metres individual medley record of 2:23.51, quashing his own record of 2:36.31 set in 2015.

Muhuri Muchiri rugby sevens' fly half Wamalwa was the force behind Muhuri Muchiri's sevens rugby success at the East Africa Games.

Wamalwa captained his side, leading them to the memorable victory on their debut at the regional games. He was voted the MVP at the East Africa Games.

Owiti was the top scorer for Sinyolo Girls in Uganda as her side captured a record fifth straight title. She was also the MVP at both regional and national games.

Nyabera, a student at Olympic Mixed, won lawn tennis singles silver medal at the East Africa games to add to the gold she won at the Nationals. She also claimed the regional girls' doubles title to ensure that Kenya retains the overall girls' lawn tennis title.

Kenya

Tips to Prepare Your Business for the Holiday Season

The summer holidays are fast approaching and businesses in Kenya are either gearing up for their busiest time of year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.