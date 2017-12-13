Kenya: 7 Make Schools' List for 2017 Soya Awards

Eleven school boys and girls have been nominated for the "Most Outstanding Player of the Year" award ahead of the 2017 edition of the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Award (Soya) Gala to be held on January 17.

The six boys and five girls battling for the top honours shone in the 2017 season of School games.

In the boys section, Albert Njogu, Petty Andanda (both lawn tennis) will battle it out with Clinton Kioko (15s rugby), Zablon Ekisa (table tennis), Harmony Wamalwa (sevens rugby) and Emmanuel Ndonga (swimming).

GIRLS' NOMINEES

Alice Owiti (hockey) headlines the girls' nominees alongside Faith Nyabera (lawn tennis), Hadassah Gichovi (swimming), Sharon Jepchumba (volleyball) and Gloria Mulei (triple jump).

Njogu of Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School won the national lawn tennis title and teamed up with Petty Andanda to win a maiden doubles title for Kenya at the East Africa Games in Gulu, Uganda. He has represented Kenya at the ITF and CAT events, and won the 2016 Eastern Africa Junior Circuit boys' under-16 title.

Laiser Hill 15s rugby player Kioko was influential in his team's campaign both at the national and East Africa games. He was voted the Most Valuable Player in Uganda leading his side to their second regional crown and his prowess in the sport also earned him a place in the national Under-19 team.

Ekisa is also in the mix having won the national boys' table tennis title.

He also brought home bronze from the East Africa Games to add to his MVP award at the nationals.

Swimmer Emmanuel Ndonga led Nairobi region to win the overall title with 60 points. He set a new boys' 200 metres individual medley record of 2:23.51, quashing his own record of 2:36.31 set in 2015.

Muhuri Muchiri rugby sevens' fly half Wamalwa was the force behind Muhuri Muchiri's sevens rugby success at the East Africa Games.

Wamalwa captained his side, leading them to the memorable victory on their debut at the regional games. He was voted the MVP at the East Africa Games.

Owiti was the top scorer for Sinyolo Girls in Uganda as her side captured a record fifth straight title. She was also the MVP at both regional and national games.

Nyabera, a student at Olympic Mixed, won lawn tennis singles silver medal at the East Africa games to add to the gold she won at the Nationals. She also claimed the regional girls' doubles title to ensure that Kenya retains the overall girls' lawn tennis title.