Rwanda: Muthoni Sets Sights on Miss Africa Title

Miss Rwanda 2015 third runner-up, Fiona Muthoni Naringwa is eyeing the prestigious Miss Africa title.

The 20-year-old travelled to Nigeria on Wednesday to take part in the 2017 Miss Africa pageant in Obudu, Cross River State.

Under the theme "Climate Change", contestants will be tested on various issues including their knowledge of Climate Change before the winner is crowned on December 27.

Muthoni said the contest will be a platform for her to share her views and thoughts about Africa through reality TV and an opportunity to be an ambassador for climate change.

"Other than the Miss Africa, I know that I will leave a different person. We will also be the climate change ambassadors in our country which means that I am already Miss Africa, Rwanda. Through the contest I will also get to learn how young people can help stop global warming without requiring a lot of money," she said.

The student at the school of Journalism and Communication at the University of Rwanda will join a group of 25 other contestants currently in a boot camp. To be eligible one must be at least 18 years of age and under 25, never have been married or had children, and from an African country or an African resident anywhere in the world.

The audience will have the opportunity to know the contestants, and vote for their favorite when voting lines open late this month. Rwandans can tune in to watch the live show every week on DSTV channel 198 and GOTV channel 29 until the grand finale on December 27.

This is the second time the beauty pageant is taking place since its inception last year, where 18 girls participated from across Africa, with Angola's Rebecca Asamoah taking the Miss Africa 2016 crown home.

Rachel Uwineza was the first Rwandan to take part in the contest last year.