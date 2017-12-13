Somalia: Senior Army General Warns Residents of Lower Shabelle Region Against Collaborating With Al-Shabaab

A senior general in the Somali National Army Mr Abdullahi Ali Anod noted with concern that the residents in the mentioned region were feed with false information that the members of the army forces are enemies and place checkpoints to disturb people.

Mr Anod said that there are individuals whom he called Al-Shabab collaborators who dispense out Al-Shabab ideologies to the locals and create propaganda against the army forces.

He further added that there were improvised explosive devices planted in the ground that targeted army forces and many people were hurt. Residents in those areas did not address the issue but instead changed the information and said that the members of the army forces are bad.

Mr Anod also warned some local administrations in the area who were reported to be working with Al-Shabab ideologies that they should cut links with the group.