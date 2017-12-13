Somalia Succeeds in Part of the Debt Waiver Conditions

Finance minister of the federal republic of Somalia Dr Abdirahman Duale Beyle issued a statement about a conference held today in Nairobi by International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the Finance Ministry of the federal government of Somalia and said that a successful achievement for Somalia which is linked to World Bank's audit of government's finance and public administration came out from the conference.

The audit process has begun in May this year and is set go on up to May next year.

Mr Beyle reiterated that this was a great achievement for the country and that his ministry has made a new deal with the World Bank to allow the country to get international funds that will be used to build roads and schools.