12 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Succeeds in Part of the Debt Waiver Conditions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Finance minister of the federal republic of Somalia Dr Abdirahman Duale Beyle issued a statement about a conference held today in Nairobi by International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and the Finance Ministry of the federal government of Somalia and said that a successful achievement for Somalia which is linked to World Bank's audit of government's finance and public administration came out from the conference.

The audit process has begun in May this year and is set go on up to May next year.

Mr Beyle reiterated that this was a great achievement for the country and that his ministry has made a new deal with the World Bank to allow the country to get international funds that will be used to build roads and schools.

Somalia

Journalist Killed by Car Bomb

An explosion in the Somali capital killed a television journalist late on Monday, witnesses and security sources say. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.