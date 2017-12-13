Africa: CAF General Secretary Calls On Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports

CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, on Monday, 12 December 2017, paid a courtesy call on Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Khaled Abdel Aziz at his office in Cairo.

The meeting was to formally introduce himself to the Minister since assuming his post last month and also discuss ways of a positive collaboration between the two bodies towards the development and promotion of football across the continent.

Fahmy also invited the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports to grace the impending Aiteo CAF Awards Gala 2017 scheduled for Thursday, 4 January 2018, in Accra, Ghana.

The ceremony is to reward players, officials and administrators, who distinguished themselves during the year under review.