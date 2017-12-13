12 December 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF General Secretary Calls On Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports

Tagged:

Related Topics

CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, on Monday, 12 December 2017, paid a courtesy call on Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Khaled Abdel Aziz at his office in Cairo.

The meeting was to formally introduce himself to the Minister since assuming his post last month and also discuss ways of a positive collaboration between the two bodies towards the development and promotion of football across the continent.

Fahmy also invited the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports to grace the impending Aiteo CAF Awards Gala 2017 scheduled for Thursday, 4 January 2018, in Accra, Ghana.

The ceremony is to reward players, officials and administrators, who distinguished themselves during the year under review.

Africa

Record Number of Journalists Jailed As Turkey, China, Egypt Pay Scant Price for Repression

For the second year in a row, the number of journalists imprisoned for their work hit a historical high, as the U.S. and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.