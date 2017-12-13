Africa: Holders Uganda Book Zanzibar, Kenya Versus Burundi in CECAFA Semis

Surprise packets Zanzibar will play defending champions Uganda in the semi-finals of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup while hosts Kenya tackle Burundi.

Zanzibar finished second in Group A after losing their last group match against Libya while Kenya sneaked to the top after beating Tanzania 1-0.

In Group B, Uganda finished top after holding Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw on Sunday, and on Monday, Burundi failed to secure top spot after playing to a 0-0 draw with eliminated South Sudan.

Kenya head coach Paul Put says it will not be an easy tie against Burundi, but will be counting on the home support to ensure they progress to the final.

"We will sit down between now and Thursday and try to analyze Burundi. I don't know much about them but hopefully the fans can come out and give us the support. We have been improving with each match and I am confident we can go all the way to the final," Put noted.

Youngster Vincent Oburu scored the lone goal of the match in the 20th minute in his first ever start for the national team, tapping home an Ovellah Ochieng cross to give Kenya victory over Tanzania.

Meanwhile in the early kick off, Alharaish Zakariah's 24th minute thunderbolt handed Libya their only win of the tournament having drawn 0-0 in all their previous three matches.

Zakariah planted a thunderbolt into the top left corner of the Zanzibari goal after winning back possession at the edge of the box.

Zanzibar came close in the 12th minute when Adeyum Ahmed's curling left footed freekick deflected against the wall and was pushed to the crossbar by the Libyan keeper.

In the second half, Zanzibar were almost punished for sloppiness at the back when Abdul Aziz Makame lost the ball cheaply in a dangerous area. Almaryami picked the gift and launched a one-time shot which came off the crossbar.

Zanzibar were also denied by the bar n the 70th minute, a hard working Mudathir Yahya winning the ball off the Libyan backline before launching a ferocious shot that came off the woodwork.

"No one should underrate us. We came into this tournament when no one was talking about us but now, people have taken notice of us. We promise that we will do great things in this tournament," Suleiman Hemed, the Zanzibar coach said.