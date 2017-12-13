13 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Cleric Who Grabbed Land From White Zim Farmer Ignores Mnangagwa's Directive - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

A Zimbabwean cleric, Trevor Manhanga, who was recently given a directive by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to vacate the farm he grabbed from a white farmer, Robert Smart in Rusape in June, has remained adamant he will "stay put".

Smart was evicted from his farm in Rusape, Manicaland province in June after heavily armed Zimbabwean riot police besieged his property and forcefully pushed him out to make way for Manhanga, who had links with the then president Robert Mugabe.

The grabbing of Smart's Lesbury Farm came shortly after Mugabe told his supporters at a rally that all remaining white commercial farmers were supposed to be kicked off their properties to make way for the ruling Zanu-PF party's youth and his supporters who had no land.

But Mnangagwa's government on Tuesday last week gave a directive that Smart and his son Darryn should go back to their farm and resume production.

President Mnangagwa's special adviser Chris Mutswangwa said that Smart and his son should not be disturbed in their farming activities.

"These farmers are Zimbabweans and they belong to Manicaland province," Mutswangwa was quoted as saying, adding that the country now needed direct investments to boost the economy.

Manhanga, however, claimed that his occupation of the farm was above board and legitimate, according to NewsDay.

"I did not invade, occupy or grab any farm or portion thereof. I am in legal and lawful possession of an offer issued on March 15 to a piece of land measuring 100 hectares of Lesbury Estate in Makoni.

"]There are at least two people known to me who have offer letters of portions of Lesbury Estates, namely the current Chief Tandi (Mr William Samhungu) and David Nyakonda," Manhanga was quoted as saying.

Manhanga said that he remained the legal owner of the farm despite a President Mnangagwa directive instructing the previous owner Smart to return to the farm.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

US Says Mnangagwa's Govt Should Get Military Off Streets

THE military must return to the barracks while Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has a "window of opportunity to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.