Mozambique: Civic Education As an Ally in Fight Against Corruption

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday stressed that civic and patriotic education is the basic for awakening moral values and awareness among police recruits and among citizens in general.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a basic police course at the Police Practical School of Matalane, in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo, Nyusi added that civic education is a strong ally in the fight against corruption. He also believed it galvanises the spirit of identity and national unity.

The inclusion of this component on the police school curriculum, Nyusi said, helps young police recruits demystify corruption in all its forms and understand how it is expressed. This allows “the training of honest police agents who carry out their duties in a conscious and responsible manner, and who respect citizens”.

“Members of the police force should know the characteristics of corruption, and its damaging consequences on national, regional and world economic development”, stressed Nyusi. “A police agent should be a model of honesty. He should not be corrupt or allow himself to be corrupted”.

The oath sworn by the finalists on the course symbolises their entry into the police force, the President said, and constitutes a commitment to the cause of the nation and a readiness to comply with police duties.

“It is a signal of unreserved commitment to the defence of the Mozambican state and motherland”, he added.

Nyusi pointed to the importance of collaboration between the police and other relevant players in the legal system and in civil society.

“During your mission, you must interact permanently with the communities to seek the information and collaboration necessary for the full performance of your duties”, he said.

He urged the finalists that “to strengthen the prestige of the police, you must display exemplary, courteous and disciplined behaviour in your professional and private lives, because the people are watching how you act as servants of society”.