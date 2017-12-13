Luanda — Sport Libolo and Benfica are leading the Group B of the African League of Men's Basketball Champion Clubs with four points, after beating GSP of Algeria 87-84 in the second leg match.

At the first half, the Angolans were losing 15 points (12-27).

Libolo's best scorer was Olímpio Cipriano, with 19 points behind Algerian Mohamed Harat, the basket of the match with 25.

The next round, set for Wednesday, will bring together Libolo and Union Sportive Monastir of Tunisia.

Still today, another representative of Angola, Interclube, meet Kano Pillars of Nigeria.