12 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Libolo Beat GSP of Algeria, Lead African League Group B

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Sport Libolo and Benfica are leading the Group B of the African League of Men's Basketball Champion Clubs with four points, after beating GSP of Algeria 87-84 in the second leg match.

At the first half, the Angolans were losing 15 points (12-27).

Libolo's best scorer was Olímpio Cipriano, with 19 points behind Algerian Mohamed Harat, the basket of the match with 25.

The next round, set for Wednesday, will bring together Libolo and Union Sportive Monastir of Tunisia.

Still today, another representative of Angola, Interclube, meet Kano Pillars of Nigeria.

Angola

Central Lab Rejects Analyzes of Human Feces Samples

The Central Agro-food Laboratory of Luanda rejected Monday to analyze samples of human feces that an agricultural farm,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.