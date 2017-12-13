Angola: Minister Recommends Hard Work to End Disparity in Science Sector

Luanda — Angola's minister Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI) Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo Tuesday in Luanda spoke of the need to work hard in order to do away with the existing gap between the policies on Science, Technology and Innovation (CTI) ) and its implementation.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the National Council of CIT.

Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo said that the 2015 UNESCO report draws attention to the fact of existing a clear mismatch between policies and their implementation in the SADC countries, including Angola.

The official mentioned the lack of qualified human resources for CTI and an inefficient use of the few financial resources available, as major constraints.

According to her, although the CTI policy defines the existence of a coordination system the funds are scattered and poorly understood by all, a fact which does not contribute to a fair distribution.

"Angola did not have a self institution tasked with funding CTI activities. But with the approval of the MESCTI study, a month ago, the Government approved the creation of the Fund for the Development of Science and Technology (FUNDECIT) as sector's organs to fund CTI activities.

The minister also stressed that the public investments will focus even more on strong projects that promote the diversification of the economy.

Among the projects, the minister quoted the infrastructures, such as energy, water, sanitation and roads, described as crucial to produce goods and services.

Maria do Rosário Sambo also said that extra-higher education sector highly contribute to the development of science, technology and innovation.

However, she said, it is up to MESCTI to propose and coordinate the implementation of the Government policies in the field of CTI.

It also proposes other areas like design the organisation, financing, execution, monitoring and evaluation of scientific research, technological development and innovation activities.

The event is meant to analyse the main issues related to the development of higher education.

The meeting is also intended to analyse policies and programmes aimed to boost and promote scientific research, technological development and innovation.