Angola: Socialist International Highlights Progress in Angola

Luanda — The Secretary-General of the Socialist International, Luís Ayala, Tuesday in Luanda stressed the performance of the Angolan Government towards the country's development, in the improvement of social conditions of the population and in the pacification of regional conflicts.

Speaking at the opening of the Africa International Socialist Committee, he said that Angola has progressed considerably since reaching peace in 2002.

The Secretary-General of the SI called on the affiliated parties to put the issues of democracy, sustainable development and the promotion of the concept of climate justice on their agenda.

He called for the permanent implementation of peace actions, as well as the promotion of dialogue between the parties involved, praising the fact that the Angolan President, João Lourenço, seeks the approximation of points of view.

After reaffirming his satisfaction with the MPLA's victory in the August 23 elections, Luís Ayala of Chile called on the affiliated parties to promote social democracy, to respond to the challenges of sustainable development and to ensure the permanent improvement of the living quality of citizens.

He expressed solidarity with the member countries with a deficit of democracy and recalled that the organization is of left-wing parties, for democracy, defense of law, freedom for democracy, justice and solidarity, for socialists working for a more equal world, including genre.

He also welcomes the efforts of the current Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, to reform the organization, while condemning the unilateralism of some of the major powers in resolving international issues.