13 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

South Sudan: Clashes in Western Lakes Region 'Kill 170'

Photo: Daily Monitor
South Sudan soldiers on patrol (file photo).

More than 170 people have died in the last week in clashes between two sub-clans in South Sudan, an MP has said. The violence in the Western Lakes region has also seen more than 200 people injured, local MP Dharuai Mabor Teny added. The death toll from the latest outbreak has prompted President Salva Kiir to declare a state of emergency.

The order affects three northern states, with military chiefs told to mobilise forces with enough equipment for up to three months. Mr Kiir also authorised the army to use force if armed civilians did not lay down their weapons peacefully.

The violence involves armed youths from two rival Dinka sub-clans, who first clashed on 6 December.

"Right now, from both sides, we have 170 plus people who lost their lives. 342 houses have been burnt and almost 1,800 people displaced," Mr Teny told Reuters news agency.

A presidential spokesman said they hoped the state of emergency would help "curb the violence."

