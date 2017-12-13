Angola: Over 30,000 Illegal Immigrants Detained in Lunda Norte

Luanda — More than 30,000 illegal immigrants were detained in eastern Lunda Norte province and 23,000 others have voluntarily left the region, the Angolan Interior Minister, Ângelo Veiga Tavares, said Tuesday in Luanda.

Ângelo Veiga Tavares released the data at the opening ceremony of Consultative Council of the sector he leads.

The minister vowed that such operations will cover the other border provinces characterised by the illegal exploration of diamonds.

As for Luanda province, the minister said that the police officers have launched specific operations, with stress to Martires de Kifangondo neighbourhood, having seized large amounts of dollars and millions of the local currency "kwanzas".

The operation also led to the detention of foreigners in illegal migratory situation.

He also pledged to crack down on disorder in the other localities with a view to immediately correcting the situation.

Ângelo Tavares, who defended a stronger legislation on money trafficking, said that the current legislation is too lenient.

According to him, some of the efforts made by the police officers have come up bumping into the weakness of this law.

On the other hand, the minister said the police commitment aims at ensuring a secure and safe festive season.

The meeting gathered provincial delegates and officials of the central organ of Interior Ministry.

The participants analysed, among other issues, the public security report for third quarter of 2017.