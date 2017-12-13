12 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Fútila

Cabinda — At least three national citizens, employees of Banco Sol agency in the border area of Massabi, died Monday in a garish car accident in the village of Fútila.

Speaking to ANGOP, the spokesman of the Provincial Command of the National Police in northen Cabinda province chief superintendent José da Mónica Felé, Tuesday said that the accident happened on National Highway Number 100, northbound / south on the Malembo-Roundabout of Cabassango.

"It was in the village of Fútila that an ungoverned dump truck crashed into a pick up that was parked in front of Banco Sol Agency in Futila in which three occupants, employees of this institution in Massabi, died on the spot, he said.

He reported having been the victims, Manuel Gonçalves Martins Macosso (manager), 32 years old, Adérito Adriano Filipe Francisco, 30, and Manuel Shadrach Lubendo Lubango, 27 years old.

The pickup driver is in good spirit because at time of the sad episode, he had moved to the bank branch Agency in search of a colleague that is why he survived .

