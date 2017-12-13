12 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Central Lab Rejects Analyzes of Human Feces Samples

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Central Agro-food Laboratory of Luanda rejected Monday to analyze samples of human feces that an agricultural farm, located in the zone of Benfica, uses as fertilizer for the production of vegetables.

In Luanda, the director general of the Central Agro-food Laboratory, Cleunice da Costa, said that the institution refused to analyze these samples, taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for the focus of this lab analyze human feces.

The Central Agro-food Laboratory of Luanda, assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has the mission of analyzing agricultural soils, domestic and imported food and organic and inorganic fertilizers, to ensure food security for the population and prevent fraud.

The report of the use of human feces as fertilizer in the Chinese nationals farm appeared in the last weekend in the social media, through the residents of that zone who, annoyed by the disgusting smell, alerted the sanitary authorities.

Regarding the situation, the provincial director of agriculture, Maria do Céu, who was speaking to the Angolan Public Television said that she will make diligences to know the provenance of the amount of feces found in the farm and adopt measures, such as the closure of the activity of these vegetables producers.

Angola

Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Fútila

At least three national citizens, employees of Banco Sol agency in the border area of Massabi, died Monday in a garish… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.