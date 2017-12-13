Angola: Central Lab Rejects Analyzes of Human Feces Samples

Luanda — The Central Agro-food Laboratory of Luanda rejected Monday to analyze samples of human feces that an agricultural farm, located in the zone of Benfica, uses as fertilizer for the production of vegetables.

In Luanda, the director general of the Central Agro-food Laboratory, Cleunice da Costa, said that the institution refused to analyze these samples, taken by the Ministry of Agriculture for the focus of this lab analyze human feces.

The Central Agro-food Laboratory of Luanda, assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has the mission of analyzing agricultural soils, domestic and imported food and organic and inorganic fertilizers, to ensure food security for the population and prevent fraud.

The report of the use of human feces as fertilizer in the Chinese nationals farm appeared in the last weekend in the social media, through the residents of that zone who, annoyed by the disgusting smell, alerted the sanitary authorities.

Regarding the situation, the provincial director of agriculture, Maria do Céu, who was speaking to the Angolan Public Television said that she will make diligences to know the provenance of the amount of feces found in the farm and adopt measures, such as the closure of the activity of these vegetables producers.