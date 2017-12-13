Luanda — The Under-20 national football team have played to a goalless draw with Lesotho on the third and final round of group C of the Cosafa Cup, which is held in Kitwe, Zambia.

The Palanquinhas occupied the last position of the group, with a point, fruit of two defeats and a tie.

The Under-20s lost their first two games against Namibia and Zimbabwe by the same result (0-1), and today, in a game that served only to meet schedule, were not more than a draw.

The national team leave an image not recommendable to the national soccer, highlighting the lack of effectiveness in the finalization, where it failed to score any goal.

Angola therefore fail to improve its fourth position in the previous edition.

For the semi-finals of this event, the National teams of Uganda (guest country), South Africa, Lesotho and Egypt (guests) are qualified.