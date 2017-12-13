Angola: MPLA Defends Multilateral Dialogue for World Peace

Luanda — The Socialist International vice-president, Julião Mateus Paulo, reaffirmed Tuesday in Luanda the commitment of Angola to world peace and defended the promotion of multilateral dialogue within the framework of the United Nations.

The MPLA secretary for International Relations was speaking at the opening of the Socialist International Africa Committee meeting.

He stressed about the long and complex conflicts in the Great Lakes Region, Somalia, Nigeria, Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali and Cameroon, along with the Palestinian-Arab, Syrian and Iraq strife.

He quoted the motto of the founding President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, according to which "Africa is like an inert body where each vulture comes to pick its part", in a clear allusion to the plundering of its resources and the exploitation of its people.

He defended the unity of the parties associated with the Socialist International to quell the conflicts in Africa and the world.

For the SI vice-president, who cites former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, "peace is a patrimony of humanity for which all must fight and preserve."

It is the third time that Angola has hosted a meeting of the Socialist International, an organization founded in 1951 that seeks to disseminate and implement democratic socialism and which brings together 160 parties from more than 100 countries of the globe.