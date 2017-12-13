12 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Communities Report Food, Water Gap

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The agricultural season has failed and caused a food shortage in several localities in North Darfur, community leaders warned. And there was not enough rain for the drinking water reservoirs to fill up.

Community leaders in North Darfur reported a food gap in at least six out of all 18 localities in the state, because of the failure of the recent agricultural season. El Fasher, El Malha, Dar El Salam, El Taweisha, Kuma and Mellit localities are affacted.

They told Radio Dabanga that the main valleys which farmers use in the event there is a lack of rain in the agricultural season, did not fill up during the rainy season. They pointed out that Abu Hamra, Shagra and Solong valleys remained dry.

The reservoirs which many people depend on for drinking water in the summer, did not fill up either because of the poor rainfall in parts of North Darfur. This has led to very poor regeneration of pasture and water sources for livestock, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fews Net) reported in October.

Activists in North Darfur said they expect a famine and a severe drinking water crisis unless the authorities take the necessary precautions to cope with a potential shortage of food and water.

Meanwhile, crop merchants in El Fasher market told Radio Dabanga that the market runs low on imports of millet, sorghum, groundnut, sesame, dried tomatoes and okra and has been coping with a lack of purchase power.

A merchant said that the price of a sack of cereal has risen to SDG 1,200 ($180) and a sack of dried tomatoes costs SDG 1,800 ($269). A sack of sugar costs SDG 850 ($127).

Poor outlook

National cereal and cash crop harvests for the 2017/18 season are likely to be below the average production in parts of North Darfur, according to Fews Net. Their outlook for January 2018 varies between the 'Stressed' towards the 'Crisis' acute food insecurity phase. Overall, the main season rains performed very well over most parts of Sudan, and national harvest prospects are near average.

Sudan

Six Women Gathering Firewood Attacked in North Darfur

Gunmen assaulted and injured six displaced women who were collecting straw in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Sunday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.