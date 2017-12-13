12 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: U.S. Embassy Moves Public Jazz Event to Private Concert

Khartoum — The United States Embassy in Khartoum had to cancel a public open-air jazz concert on Sunday and moved it to a hall for a private event, following the US' recent decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

In collaboration with the Sudanese-American Friendship Association, the embassy had invited an American classical jazz trio to Sudan to perform in various concerts in Khartoum, Port Sudan, Karmakol and Jebel Berkel.

In Khartoum the free outdoor event would take place at the Green Yard, to allow a maximum number of people to witness it. The concert is seen by Sudanese youth and jazz lovers as a celebration of the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan by the US.

The embassy announced on its Facebook page that it decided to hold the ceremony on another day in a special location that was not specified, and that it would be attended by people who received an official invitation. The new location would allow for tighter security measures, following the recent recognition by American President Donald Trump of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

According to several Sudanese media, the Green Yard organisation decided to cancel the event because of President Trump's decision. Mohamed Adam Arabi, the director of the Green Yard, said in a press statement that he informed the cultural attaché from the United States in Sudan about the cancellation of the ceremony. He said that the decision is in solidarity with the Palestinian people and the rejection of President Trump's decision regarding Jerusalem.

