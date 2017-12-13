Namibia: Alleged Child Murderer Loses Bail

THE bail that was paid to have fugitive alleged child killer Simon Dawid released from custody earlier this year was finally forfeited to the state yesterday.

Judge Nate Ndauendapo finally cancelled Dawid's bail, declared his bail of N$4 000 forfeited to the state, and directed that a warrant for Dawid's arrest remains in force after state advocate Cliff Lutibezi informed him in the Windhoek High Court that Dawid was still at large, having failed to attend a scheduled pre-trial hearing two weeks ago.

A warrant for Dawid's arrest was first issued on 28 November, after he did not show up for a pre-trial hearing at which the date for the start of his trial was to be set.

Dawid (47) is due to stand trial on a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act. The state alleges that he murdered a boy whom he had raised as his son, Athanosius Katholo Reeves Simbo, in his house in Katutura, Windhoek, on 5 July 2015.

The four-year-old Simbo allegedly suffered fatal head injuries when he was assaulted by Dawid, who had been in a relationship with Simbo's mother at the time of his birth, after Dawid heard rumours that he was not the boy's biological father.

Simbo had remained in Dawid's care after Dawid's relationship with the boy's mother ended in 2012. In its indictment, the state alleges that after Simbo's death DNA results confirmed that Dawid indeed was not the boy's biological father.

Dawid was held in custody following his arrest in July 2015, until he was granted bail of N$4 000 in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura in March this year.

He attended a first short pre-trial hearing in the Windhoek High Court in August, as well as three other pre-trial hearings, before failing to show at court on 28 November.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji has been instructed by the Directorate of Legal Aid to represent Dawid.