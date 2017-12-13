Sudan: Six Women Gathering Firewood Attacked in North Darfur

Tabit — Gunmen assaulted and injured six displaced women who were collecting straw in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Sunday.

Three of the six women were seriously injured at Tabit. A victim informed Radio Dabanga that armed herdsmen, riding camels, attacked them when they were out collecting firewood and straw west of Tabit.

"We were taken to the Tabit health centre," she explained. "The armed herders killed three of our donkeys and burned straw and firewood."

In an attempt to improve the security and stability in these regions, the Sudanese government launched a large-scale campaign in August to disarm civilians and collect illegal weapons and vehicles in Darfur and states of Kordofan. In November the Governor of North Darfur reported the collection of 7,830 weapons and the arrest of more than 130 people suspected of several violations, including criminal records, drugs, weapons, unlicensed vehicles, or previous crimes.