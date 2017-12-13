South Sudan: Chinese Official Calls for Political Solution to Conflict

Photo: Daily Monitor

South Sudan soldiers on patrol (file photo).

Kampala — Chinese ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang has reiterated China's call for peaceful negotiated settlement to end South Sudan crisis and pledged support for thousands of refugees.

Zheng told Xinhua in an interview that the warring parties must reach a deal through a political compromise to end the ongoing conflict.

"A deal means a compromise. War can't be a compromise. Any deal, if it is reached voluntarily and through negotiations, can last long," Zheng said earlier this week after addressing diplomats and dignitaries at the fourth Uganda Council on Foreign Relations Policy round table.

The ambassador said military options have never succeeded in resolving political impasses.

"In today's world the only way to solve the conflict is through political dialogue and negotiations. If you resolve the conflict through force it will be temporary solution. The peace can't last long. It [conflict] will come back again," said Zheng.

The ambassador said the Chinese government will continue to support and offer relief assistance to thousands of South Sudan refugees who have been displaced to the neighboring countries including Uganda.

Uganda currently hosts over one million South Sudan refugees who have fled into the country following fighting between government troops of President Salva Kiir and those loyal to former vice president Riek Machar.