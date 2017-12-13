Namibia: Crocodile Rescued From Sewerage Pond

Photo: The Namibian

Assistant ranger Erasmus Maketo, warden Jonas Hausiku and Intelligent Support against Poaching special operations coordinator Hans Rack, at the release of the crocodile caught in a sewerage pond.

A CROCODILE that ended up in a sewerage pond at Divundu was removed by officials from the ministry of environment and an anti-poaching team last week after what proved to be a mammoth task.

The operation came after the Divundu Village Council notified the environment ministry of a crocodile that was seen in one of their sewerage ponds.

Mahangu National Parks warden Jonas Hausiku and his team, together with members from the ministry's scientific services department went to the sewerage plant to catch the crocodile with a large net.

The capture team donned waterproof suits and dragged the net twice through the water only to discover as they closed in to the side of the wall that the crocodile had somehow slipped through the net and popped up behind them.

On Thursday, it was decided that the only way to catch the evasive crocodile was to use a cage. Intelligence Support against Poaching (Isap) special operations coordinator Hans Rack, was there to assist in the capture and deployed a crocodile cage which was initially built for the ministry's wildlife research. Rack said he bought a chicken at a local store at Divundu and set this bait up inside the cage.

By late afternoon, the cage was still empty as the elusive crocodile did not appear to be so hungry. However, on Friday morning at 07h55, warden Hausiku informed Rack that the crocodile was inside the cage. "We all drove off with great anticipation to inspect our catch - a whopping 1,5 metre reptile," said Rack. He said exactly how this crocodile had entered the sewerage ponds will remain a mystery as the site is enclosed with razor fencing.

The crocodile was first seen in one of the ponds in July and the only food available would have been small birds.

The closest distance from the Okavango River to the sewerage reticulation ponds is a mere 1,2 kilometres.

Essentially and with good reason, the Divundu Village Council water and sewerage management department was concerned about the reptile, not only for its own safety but to mitigate any possible conflict with workers at the sewerage pond.

The crocodile was loaded onto a ministry vehicle and transported to the Mahangu National Park, some 20 km down south.

A suitable release location was found next to the Okavango River. Warden Hausiku cautiously opened the cage door and the crocodile, apparently in no hurry, left for cleaner waters.

*Story and photos by Hans Rack