13 December 2017

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: Four Ministers Dismissed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: AfDB
President Filipe Nyusi (file photo).

Four ministers were dismissed late last night by President Filipe Nyusi. They are Foreign Minister Oldemiro Baloi, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Jose Pacheco, Industry and Commerce Minister Ernesto Max Tonela, and Minerals and Energy Minister Leticia Klemens. No replacements have been named, and, as usual, no reasons given.

Pacheco was seen as close to former President Amando Guebuza. He had been agriculture minister since 2010, and previously served as interior minister 2005-09. Until the Frelimo Congress in September he had been on the Frelimo Political Commission and had been head of the Verification Commission, the Frelimo disciplinary body.

In 2014 he was head of the government delegation in negotiations with Renamo. When Nyusi appointed his government in 2015, he kept Pacheco in post but moved rural development out of the agriculture ministry into a new ministry of development and environment under Celso Correia. Pacheco has been accused of being involved in the illegal timber trade, and last year Correia, clearly acting with agreement of Nyusi, launched a crackdown on the illegal timber trade, suggesting Pacheco's power was waning.

Mozambique

Thousands of Tourists Denied Entry Due to Faulty Passport Machines

Hundreds of tourists on a cruise ship were denied entry to Mozambique on Sunday due to the malfunctioning… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.